Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Facing Devils

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Binnington will defend the road net Wednesday against New Jersey, according to Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Binnington stopped 28 of 30 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Saturday during his last outing. He has a 6-9-1 record with a 3.04 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 17 appearances this season. New Jersey ranks sixth in the league with 3.50 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
