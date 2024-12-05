Jordan Binnington News: Facing Flames

Binnington will patrol the road crease in Calgary on Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington is 3-2-1 with a 1.97 GAA and a .926 save percentage in his last six starts. Overall, the 31-year-old is 7-9-2 with one shutout, a 2.87 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 19 appearances this season. He will face the Flames, who are 10-3-0 at home, scoring 37 times during those 13 games (2.85 goals per game).