Jordan Binnington

Jordan Binnington News: Facing Flyers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Binnington will patrol the home crease Saturday against Philadelphia, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington is coming off a 31-save shutout win over New Jersey on Wednesday. He has a 7-9-1 record with a 2.86 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 18 appearances this campaign. Philadelphia earned a 3-1 win over the Rangers on Friday and sit 22nd in the league with 2.79 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
