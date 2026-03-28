Jordan Binnington News: Facing Maple Leafs

Binnington will defend the home crease versus Toronto on Saturday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington has won three of his last four starts, allowing seven goals on 88 shots (.920 save percentage). He is 11-19-6 with a 3.40 GAA and an .872 save percentage in 37 games this season, ceding the No. 1 job in St. Louis to Joel Hofer. The Maple Leafs are 15th in the NHL with 3.12 goals per game this campaign.