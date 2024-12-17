Jordan Binnington News: Facing New Jersey

Binnington will tend the home twine Tuesday versus New Jersey, Lou Korac of NHL.com relays.

Binnington's off to a less-than-ideal start through four appearances in December, going 1-2-1 with an .898 save percentage and 3.23 GAA. The 31-year-old will take on a Devils team that sits seventh overall in the NHL with 3.33 goals per game. Binnington has a career 6-3-0 record against New Jersey.