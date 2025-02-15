Jordan Binnington News: Facing Team USA

Binnington will patrol the home crease against the United States on Saturday in 4 Nations Face-Off action, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Binnington is coming off a 23-save effort in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Sweden. Canada squandered 2-0 and 3-1 leads in the contest, but the 31-year-old Binnington made some spectacular saves in overtime before Mitch Marner provided the game-winner. The winning team of Saturday's matchup between Canada and the USA could earn a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final.