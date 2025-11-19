Binnington picked up his second consecutive overtime loss after surrendering two goals in regulation before Toronto's William Nylander sent the Blues packing. With the loss, the 32-year-old Binnington has a 4-5-4 record with a 3.30 GAA and an .872 save percentage through 14 games this season. The Blues' starting netminder hasn't had many solid performances to begin the 2025-26 campaign. However, backup Joel Hofer has struggled as well, which should give Binnington more opportunities to work himself out of his early-year funk.