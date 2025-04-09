Jordan Binnington News: Falls to Oilers
Binnington stopped 19 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.
Binnington had to deal with Connor McDavid, who dished three assists in his return from a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old Binnington saw his personal seven-game winning streak snapped just one game after Joel Hofer's loss in Winnipeg ended the Blues' 12-game surge. Binnington is now 27-22-4 with a 2.72 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 54 appearances. The Blues have just two games left in the regular season -- Saturday at Seattle, Tuesday at home versus Utah -- so unless their playoff fate is on the line longer than expected, Binnington and Hofer will likely split the last two contests.
