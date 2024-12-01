Jordan Binnington News: Falls to Philly in OT

Binnington turned aside 28 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

The veteran netminder was let down by his defense on Philly's two tallies in regulation, and Binnington simply had no chance on the OT winner, which came on a breakaway by dazzling rookie Matvei Michkov. Binnington hasn't allowed more than three goals in six straight starts, going 3-2-1 over that stretch with a stellar 1.97 GAA and .926 save percentage.