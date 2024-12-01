Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Falls to Philly in OT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Binnington turned aside 28 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

The veteran netminder was let down by his defense on Philly's two tallies in regulation, and Binnington simply had no chance on the OT winner, which came on a breakaway by dazzling rookie Matvei Michkov. Binnington hasn't allowed more than three goals in six straight starts, going 3-2-1 over that stretch with a stellar 1.97 GAA and .926 save percentage.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now