Jordan Binnington News: First off ice Thursday

Binnington was the first netminder off the ice at practice, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and is slated to protect the road goal in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Binnington is off to a mediocre start, as he is 2-4-0 with a 3.12 GAA and an .895 save percentage in seven appearances this season. He will face the Flyers, who have lit the lamp on 28 occasions in 10 games this season.