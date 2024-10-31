Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: First off ice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Binnington was the first netminder off the ice at practice, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and is slated to protect the road goal in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Binnington is off to a mediocre start, as he is 2-4-0 with a 3.12 GAA and an .895 save percentage in seven appearances this season. He will face the Flyers, who have lit the lamp on 28 occasions in 10 games this season.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now