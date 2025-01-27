Jordan Binnington News: First off Monday

Binnington was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports, indicating that he'll start at home against the Canucks.

Binnington picked up his third shutout win of the season Jan. 3 against Ottawa, but he hasn't been particularly sharp since then, going 2-4-0 with a 3.07 GAA and .892 save percentage over his last six outings. He'll have a fairly favorable matchup Monday, as the Canucks are averaging 2.79 goals per game this season, which is the 10th-worst mark in the league.