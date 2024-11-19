Jordan Binnington News: First off Tuesday

Binnington will be in net for Tuesday's divisional matchup against the Wild, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Binnington had a light workload in his last start, turning aside 16 of 18 shots en route to a 3-2 win over Boston on Saturday. The 31-year-old backstop is sporting a 5-7-1 record, .887 save percentage and 3.20 GAA through 14 appearances. Binnington will have his hands full Tuesday with a Minnesota club that sits 10th in the NHL in scoring with 3.35 goals per game through 17 contests.