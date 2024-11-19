Jordan Binnington News: First off Tuesday
Binnington will be in net for Tuesday's divisional matchup against the Wild, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Binnington had a light workload in his last start, turning aside 16 of 18 shots en route to a 3-2 win over Boston on Saturday. The 31-year-old backstop is sporting a 5-7-1 record, .887 save percentage and 3.20 GAA through 14 appearances. Binnington will have his hands full Tuesday with a Minnesota club that sits 10th in the NHL in scoring with 3.35 goals per game through 17 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now