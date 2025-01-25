Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Binnington News: Gets starting nod against Stars

Published on January 25, 2025

Binnington will defend the home cage versus Dallas on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has given up four goals in each of his last two games. The 31-year-old netminder is 13-17-3 with three shutouts, a 2.86 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 34 appearances this season. The Stars are averaging 3.15 goals per game, 10th in the NHL in 2024-25.

