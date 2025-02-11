Jordan Binnington News: Gets starting nod against Sweden
Binnington will be between the pipes for Team Canada's matchup with Sweden on Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Binnington will start the first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off ahead of Adin Hill or Sam Montembeault for Canada. The 31-year-old BInnington enters the tournament having gone 2-0-1 with a 2.88 GAA in his last three NHL appearances with the Blues. How Binnington performs Wednesday could determine who gets the start versus Team USA on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now