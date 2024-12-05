Jordan Binnington News: Grabs overtime win

Binnington stopped 36 of 39 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

The Flames came back from a couple of deficits, but Binnington never let them get ahead. He then got the win as Colton Parayko scored in overtime to seal the win. Binnington has won four of his last eight outings, going 4-2-2 in that span. For the season, he's at an 8-9-2 record with a 2.87 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 20 appearances. The Blues' road trip continues in Edmonton on Saturday.