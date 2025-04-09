Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Guarding crease Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 12:35pm

Binnington will get the starting nod Wednesday on the road against the Oilers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

It'll be Binnington to try to get the Blues back in the win column following Monday's loss to the Jets that snapped St Louis' 12-game win streak. The 31-year-old has won seven straight starts, allowing just 13 total goals (1.86 per game) over that stretch. He will look to continue that against a shorthanded Oilers lineup without many key pieces, including superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
