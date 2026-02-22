Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Heartbreaking OT loss against USA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Binnington stopped 26 shots in Canada's 2-1 overtime loss to the USA in the Olympic men's hockey gold medal game Sunday.

Matt Boldy snuck a puck past Binnington early in the first period, but the Blues netminder shut the door for the rest of regulation and gave Canada every chance to win the game before it got to OT, when Jack Hughes beat him glove side for the Golden Goal. Binnington came up big for his country once again in international play, and he'll try to carry that momentum back with him to a St. Louis squad that sits at the bottom of the Central Division.

