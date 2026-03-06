Jordan Binnington News: In goal Friday

Binnington will draw the road start versus the Sharks on Friday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Binnington will get the nod in a game that could be challenging for the Blues, who only have five defensemen dressed for the contest. With Justin Faulk traded to Detroit and Colton Parayko (back) out, that's a lot of defensive skill unavailable Friday. Binnington has lost eight straight NHL games, all in regulation, and he has an .844 save percentage in that span.