Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: In goal Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Binnington will draw the road start versus the Sharks on Friday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Binnington will get the nod in a game that could be challenging for the Blues, who only have five defensemen dressed for the contest. With Justin Faulk traded to Detroit and Colton Parayko (back) out, that's a lot of defensive skill unavailable Friday. Binnington has lost eight straight NHL games, all in regulation, and he has an .844 save percentage in that span.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
