Jordan Binnington News: In goal Friday
Binnington will draw the road start versus the Sharks on Friday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Binnington will get the nod in a game that could be challenging for the Blues, who only have five defensemen dressed for the contest. With Justin Faulk traded to Detroit and Colton Parayko (back) out, that's a lot of defensive skill unavailable Friday. Binnington has lost eight straight NHL games, all in regulation, and he has an .844 save percentage in that span.
