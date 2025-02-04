Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: In goal versus Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Binnington will guard the home cage versus the Oilers on Tuesday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington was excellent in Sunday's 2-1 road win over Utah, turning aside 24 of 25 shots in a tightly-contested Western Conference matchup. The 31-year-old will face a tough test against an Edmonton club that ranks sixth in the NHL with 3.29 goals per game in 2024-25. Binnington is 6-3-1 versus the Oilers in his career.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now