Jordan Binnington News: Losing streak continues

Binnington stopped 24 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Devils. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Binnington is firmly entrenched as the Blues' starting goaltender, but it's safe to say he isn't going through his most productive stretch at the moment. He's on a four-game winless skid, going 0-3-1 with a 3.29 GAA and an .888 save percentage in that span. Furthermore, he's posted a save percentage below the .900 mark three times in that stretch.