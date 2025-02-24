Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Makes 28 saves in win Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Binnington stopped 28 of 29 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Binnington was beaten by a tip-in from Devon Toews in the first period, but he was excellent the rest of the way and secured the win in his first appearance for St. Louis after the Four Nations tournament. Binnington has made four appearances this month, going 3-0-1 with a 2.43 GAA and a .912 save percentage.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now