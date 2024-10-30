Jordan Binnington News: Needed in relief Tuesday

Binnington stopped 11 of 14 shots after replacing Joel Hofer midway through the second period of Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Senators.

The St. Louis defense never got off the plane, leaving both goalies high and dry. Binnington has had a bumpy beginning to the season, posting a 2-4-0 record in seven outings with a 3.12 GAA and .895 save percentage, but as yet he doesn't appear to be in any danger of losing his grip on the top job in the Blues' crease.