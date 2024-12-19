Jordan Binnington News: No wins in last five starts
Binnington allowed three goals on 11 shots Thursday before being replaced by Joel Hofer in a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
Binner has been in the spin cycle over the last couple weeks, going 0-4-1 in his last five starts. Overall, he's 8-13-3 with a 3.00 GAA and .896 save percentage, and the Blues are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games. Binnington could use some time on your bench until he and his team right their proverbial ship.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now