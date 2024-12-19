Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Binnington

Jordan Binnington News: No wins in last five starts

RotoWire Staff

December 19, 2024

Binnington allowed three goals on 11 shots Thursday before being replaced by Joel Hofer in a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Binner has been in the spin cycle over the last couple weeks, going 0-4-1 in his last five starts. Overall, he's 8-13-3 with a 3.00 GAA and .896 save percentage, and the Blues are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games. Binnington could use some time on your bench until he and his team right their proverbial ship.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
