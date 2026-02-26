Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: On non-roster list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 4:54pm

Binnington (not injury related) was put on the non-roster list Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Binnington is getting Thursday's home game against Seattle off after serving for Team Canada during the 2026 Winter Olympics. Joel Hofer is expected to get the start Thursday, while Georgi Romanov is up from AHL Springfield to serve as the understudy. Binnington might rejoin the Blues for Saturday's home game versus the Devils.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
