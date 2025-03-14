Jordan Binnington News: Poor showing Thursday

Binnington stopped 15 of 19 shots before being pulled in the third period of Thursday's loss to the Penguins.

Binnington had a disastrous performance in this loss and was lifted midway through the third frame after Bryan Rust made it 4-2 for the Penguins. This was just the second loss Binnington has suffered in regulation since the beginning of February, though, so fantasy managers shouldn't overreact to one bad outing. Binnington has gone a solid 7-2-1 with a 2.62 GAA and a .898 save percentage over his last 10 starts.