Jordan Binnington News: Prevails in shootout

Binnington stopped 21 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

Binnington earned his fifth win in his last six outings with this performance, which also saw him turn aside two of three shootout attempts. The 31-year-old has allowed two or fewer goals in four of those six games. For the season, he's at a 19-20-4 record with a 2.78 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 44 appearances. Binnington is handling a starter's workload as he tries to help the Blues keep pace in the playoff race. The Blues have a back-to-back up next with games Friday in Anaheim and Saturday back in Los Angeles -- if head coach Jim Montgomery plays the matchups, Binnington would be likely to see the Kings again for the third time in eight days.