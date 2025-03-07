Jordan Binnington News: Reaches 20-win mark

Binnington stopped 20 of 23 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

The Ducks made things interesting with a couple of late goals, but their chance at the tying tally went over the line just after time expired. Binnington was able to escape with his sixth win in his last seven outings, which got him to the 20-win mark for the season. He's now 20-20-4 with a 2.79 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 45 appearances. This is the fifth time in seven campaigns he's earned at least 20 wins, and he continues to see a large volume of starts for the Blues, which will keep him in the mix in fantasy despite mediocre ratios. He'll likely get some rest Saturday as the Blues face the Kings for the third time in eight days -- look for Joel Hofer to make that start.