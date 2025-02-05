Jordan Binnington News: Registers 36 saves in loss

Binnington made 36 saves on the 39 shots he saw in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Binnington tended a scoreless first period before the Oilers scored once in the second and two times in the final six minutes of Tuesday's game. The 31-year-old goaltender has a 14-19-4 record with a 2.83 GAA and a .899 save percentage across 38 outings this season. Binnington's save percentage is up from his season average over his past eight appearances. However, he has not yet built a winning streak in the new year. Consider the veteran a serviceable option in fantasy with a low ceiling due to the Blues' struggles as a team. His next opportunity to tend the twine is Thursday against the Panthers.