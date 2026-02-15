Jordan Binnington News: Set to face France
Binnington will defend the net for Canada against France on Sunday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
He is coming off a 26-save shutout in Canada's 5-0 win over Czechia on Thursday. Binnington wasn't in the lineup for Canada's second game of the tournament, which featured a 24-save performance by Logan Thompson in a 5-1 win over Switzerland.
