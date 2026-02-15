Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Set to face France

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Binnington will defend the net for Canada against France on Sunday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

He is coming off a 26-save shutout in Canada's 5-0 win over Czechia on Thursday. Binnington wasn't in the lineup for Canada's second game of the tournament, which featured a 24-save performance by Logan Thompson in a 5-1 win over Switzerland.

