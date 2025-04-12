Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Set to face Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Binnington is expected to start on the road against Seattle on Saturday, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Binnington excelled from Feb. 23-April 1, recording an 11-2-0 record, 2.00 GAA and .919 save percentage across 13 appearances. However, the 31-year-old's hot stretch appears to be over after allowing four goals in each of his past two starts. Seattle ranks 17th in goals per game with 2.96.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now