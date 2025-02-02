Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Set to face Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 2:57pm

Binnington is expected to start on the road against Utah on Sunday, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Binnington will attempt to rebound after losing his past two appearances while stopping just 32 of 37 shots (.865 save percentage). He's 13-19-3 with a 2.89 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 36 outings in 2024-25. Utah ranks 23rd in goals per game with 2.80.

