Binnington was the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he will guard the road net Saturday against Montreal.

Binnington is coming off a 40-save performance in Thursday's 5-1 win over Toronto. He has a 2-3-0 record with a 2.63 GAA and a .914 save percentage through five appearances this campaign. Montreal has compiled 18 goals across seven outings in 2024-25.