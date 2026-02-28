Jordan Binnington News: Set to start Saturday
Binnington will patrol the home crease in Saturday's matchup against New Jersey, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington will take the ice in Saturday's contest for St. Louis for the first time since the Olympic break. While he's struggled with the Blues this season, he'll look to build upon his solid effort for Canada in the Olympics, where he posted a .917 save percentage and a 1.78 GAA across six starts. Overall, the 32-year-old netminder has an 8-17-6 record, a 3.65 GAA and an .864 save percentage across 32 starts for the Blues. Binnington will draw a favorable matchup Saturday against a New Jersey team that ranks at the bottom of the NHL with 2.46 goals per game.
