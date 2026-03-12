Jordan Binnington News: Set to start Thursday
Binnington is expected to start Thursday's road game against Carolina.
Binnington has started in just one of the Blues' five games in March, but he's set to start in the first half of a back-to-back set Thursday. Across 10 appearances since the start of the calendar year, he's gone 2-8-0 with a 3.54 GAA and .867 save percentage.
