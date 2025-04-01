Jordan Binnington News: Set to start versus Detroit

Binnington will be in the home blue paint against the Red Wings on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington is rolling with five straight wins, and he's conceded just one goal in each of his last three starts. The Ontario native has an excellent 8-2-0 record, 2.21 GAA and .910 save percentage across 10 appearances in March. Detroit is 2-4-0 in its last six games while generating 16 goals in that span.