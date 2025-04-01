Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Set to start versus Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Binnington will be in the home blue paint against the Red Wings on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington is rolling with five straight wins, and he's conceded just one goal in each of his last three starts. The Ontario native has an excellent 8-2-0 record, 2.21 GAA and .910 save percentage across 10 appearances in March. Detroit is 2-4-0 in its last six games while generating 16 goals in that span.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now