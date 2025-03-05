Jordan Binnington News: Set to start Wednesday
Binnington is expected to start on the road against the Kings on Wednesday, per Lou Korac of The Hockey News.
Binnington has an 18-20-4 record, 2.81 GAA and .899 save percentage in 43 appearances in 2024-25. He allowed three goals on 12 shots in relief of Joel Hofer in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Dallas. He was charged with the loss in that game, ending a four-game winning streak in which he stopped 94 of 103 shots (.913 save percentage). The Kings rank 23rd in goals per game with 2.81.
