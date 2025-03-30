Jordan Binnington News: Sharp in fifth straight win

Binnington turned aside 28 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

Nathan MacKinnon got a puck past him in the first period, but otherwise Binnington was a brick wall as he won his fifth straight start, and led the Blues to their ninth straight victory. Over his win streak, the 31-year-old netminder has a dazzling 1.58 GAA and .938 save percentage, flashing the form that helped lead St. Louis to a Stanley Cup in 2018-19.