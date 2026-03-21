Jordan Binnington News: Slated to face Vancouver

Binnington is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Saturday.

Binnington has a 10-19-6 record, 3.47 GAA and .871 save percentage in 36 outings in 2025-26. He stopped just 13 of 16 shots en route to a 3-2 loss to Winnipeg in his last start Sunday. Vancouver ranks 31st in goals per game with 2.54 this season.