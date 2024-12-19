Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Starting against Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Binnington will serve as the starting goaltender for Thursday's road game against the Lightning, Lou Korac of The Hockey News reports.

Binnington has been mired in a bit of a slump recently, as he's gone 0-3-1 with a 3.29 GAA and .888 save percentage over his last four starts. The 31-year-old will face an uphill battle Thursday if he hopes to end his skid, as the Lightning lead the league with 4.03 goals per game.

