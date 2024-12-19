Jordan Binnington News: Starting against Tampa Bay

Binnington will serve as the starting goaltender for Thursday's road game against the Lightning, Lou Korac of The Hockey News reports.

Binnington has been mired in a bit of a slump recently, as he's gone 0-3-1 with a 3.29 GAA and .888 save percentage over his last four starts. The 31-year-old will face an uphill battle Thursday if he hopes to end his skid, as the Lightning lead the league with 4.03 goals per game.