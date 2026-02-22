Jordan Binnington News: Starting against Team USA
Binnington will start Sunday's gold medal game against the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Binnington has made four starts during the 2026 Winter Olympics, going 4-0-0 with a 1.74 GAA and .914 save percentage, although Canada's matchups in the knockout rounds have been tightly contested, as the team's quarterfinal matchup against Czechia was decided in overtime, while Canada scored a game-winning goal in the final minute of Friday's semifinal against Finland. Binnington squared off against the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship last year and allowed two goals on 33 shots in the 3-2 overtime victory.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Binnington See More
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Gold Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22Yesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey Semifinals DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday, February 203 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks5 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 158 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Binnington See More