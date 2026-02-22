Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Starting against Team USA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Binnington will start Sunday's gold medal game against the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Binnington has made four starts during the 2026 Winter Olympics, going 4-0-0 with a 1.74 GAA and .914 save percentage, although Canada's matchups in the knockout rounds have been tightly contested, as the team's quarterfinal matchup against Czechia was decided in overtime, while Canada scored a game-winning goal in the final minute of Friday's semifinal against Finland. Binnington squared off against the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship last year and allowed two goals on 33 shots in the 3-2 overtime victory.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
