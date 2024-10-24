Jordan Binnington News: Starting against Toronto

Binnington will be in the road crease for Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Binnington has taken the loss in each of his last three starts, posting a 3.39 GAA and .872 save percentage during that time. However, he'll attempt to turn things around Thursday as he'll be between the pipes for a second consecutive game. Over 57 appearances last season, the 31-year-old logged a 28-21-5 record, 2.84 GAA and .913 save percentage.