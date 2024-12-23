Jordan Binnington News: Starting in Detroit

Binnington will defend the road net against the Red Wings on Monday, according to Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Binnington hasn't won in his last five outings (0-4-1) while allowing 16 goals on 127 shots. He has posted a record of 8-13-3 with one shutout, a 3.00 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 25 appearances this season. Detroit sits 27th in the league with 2.64 goals per game in 2024-25.