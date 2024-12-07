Jordan Binnington News: Starting in Edmonton

Binnington will defend the road net versus Edmonton on Saturday, according to Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Binnington is coming off a 36-save performance in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Calgary. He has posted a record of 8-9-2 with one shutout, a 2.87 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. Edmonton is tied for 16th in the league with 3.00 goals per game in 2024-25.