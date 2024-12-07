Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Starting in Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Binnington will defend the road net versus Edmonton on Saturday, according to Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Binnington is coming off a 36-save performance in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Calgary. He has posted a record of 8-9-2 with one shutout, a 2.87 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. Edmonton is tied for 16th in the league with 3.00 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now