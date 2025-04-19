Jordan Binnington News: Starting in Winnipeg

Binnington will patrol the visiting crease in Winnipeg for Game 1 of the playoffs Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington was 28-22-5 with three shutouts, a 2.69 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 56 regular-season contests in 2024-25. Binnington gave up three goals on 24 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Jets on Oct. 22, his only appearance against Winnipeg this season. The Jets were tied for third in NHL scoring during the regular season, averaging 3.35 goals per game.