Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 11:01am

Binnington will start Sunday's game at the Jets in net, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Binnington has won two straight starts and was sharp in both, stopping a combined 54 of 57 shots in wins against the Hurricanes and Sharks. The 32-year-old will take that win streak into Sunday's game against the Jets, who are coming off of a big win against the Avalanche last time out. Binnington has a 10-18-6 record on the season with a 3.48 GAA and an .872 save percentage.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Binnington See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Binnington See More
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
3 days ago
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 10
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks
NHL
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks
Author Image
Corey Abbott
6 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 8
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago