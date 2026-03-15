Jordan Binnington News: Starting Sunday
Binnington will start Sunday's game at the Jets in net, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Binnington has won two straight starts and was sharp in both, stopping a combined 54 of 57 shots in wins against the Hurricanes and Sharks. The 32-year-old will take that win streak into Sunday's game against the Jets, who are coming off of a big win against the Avalanche last time out. Binnington has a 10-18-6 record on the season with a 3.48 GAA and an .872 save percentage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Binnington See More
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers3 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs5 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 105 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks6 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 87 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Binnington See More