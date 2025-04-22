Jordan Binnington News: Stuck with tough Game 2 loss

Binnington turned aside 20 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Jets in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Winnipeg's opening goal late in the first period was particularly tough to swallow, as Binnington successfully poke-checked Mark Scheifele on a rush, only for a retreating Jimmy Snuggerud to deflect the puck into his own net. Binnington played better than he did in Game 1 but had the same result to show for it, and the 31-year-old netminder has given up six goals on 47 shots to begin the Blues' postseason run. Binnington will need to maintain Monday's level of play, and get more help from his teammates, if they're going to get back into the series when it shifts to St. Louis for Game 3 on Thursday.