Jordan Binnington News: Subpar outing Tuesday

Binnington stopped 20 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Blues. The sixth goal he allowed was an empty-netter.

Binnington didn't have his best performance fresh off resting in the Blues' previous game, and the five goals he allowed were his second-worst output of the campaign. It also ended his short-lived two-game winning run, and Binnington has dropped seven of his last 10 starts, going 3-6-1 with a 2.87 GAA in that span.