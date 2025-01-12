Jordan Binnington News: Suffers another loss

Binnington stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Binnington looked solid between the pipes Saturday, but he didn't get enough support from the offense in this one. As a result, he was forced to settle with the defeat for the second straight appearance, and for the third time over his last five starts. The 31-year-old has gone 2-3-0 with a 2.70 GAA and a .893 save percentage during that five-game stretch despite allowing two or fewer goals three times.