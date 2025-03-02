Jordan Binnington News: Takes loss in relief outing

Binnington stopped nine of 12 shots he faced in relief of Joel Hofer in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Binnington was on the hook for the loss after the Blues covered the three goals Hofer gave up. The Blues' defense played well, limiting the Stars to 21 shots overall, but Binnington may have run out of gas in the third period after playing a full game Saturday in a win over the Kings. The loss dropped him to 18-20-4 with a 2.81 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 43 appearances this season. Binnington could be in line for another couple of looks at the Kings -- the Blues visit them Wednesday and Saturday, sandwiching Friday's game in Anaheim, though Hofer will also be due for a start in that stretch.