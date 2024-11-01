Jordan Binnington News: Takes tough loss in Philly

Binnington made 19 saves in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.

Bobby Brink tapped home the game-winner with just over three minutes left in the third period on a nifty feed through traffic from Joel Farabee, and Binnington didn't have much chance on Garnet Hathaway's first-period tally either. The veteran netminder saw his record drop to 2-5-0, and through eight appearances this season Binnington's posted a 2.98 GAA and .896 save percentage as the Blues' No. 1 between the pipes.